A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Iris
6h

Donated $25 to the PAC, and another $25 to Kai Newkirk directly because he'll have to report it and I enjoy helping to scare the Dem Leadership. I wish I could give more Corbin, but I've only got another $50 to spare, budgeted for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

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