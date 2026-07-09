Yesterday the New York Times editorial board ran a piece. The premise was that Democrats find fighters but no cause worth fighting for. They’re wrong. They just don’t agree with our cause.

A vision is forming and we have the momentum. A new Democratic Party is being born, a bloc of people with big ideas and a cause very worth fighting for. One that rallies Democrats, independents, and Americans alike. Medicare for All. Accountability for the powerful. Wealth taxes. Rebuilding our roads, bridges, and infrastructure. Ownership stakes in transformative technology like AI. Tangible results in people’s lives.

Twelve days from now, in Phoenix, we can boost that momentum by replacing another bad incumbent. This is the next opportunity. Not the last.

A Fight Worth Having is getting in on this race. Help make sure voters know Kai Newkirk.

His name is Greg Stanton. He sits in the leadership of the New Democrat Coalition and chairs its campaign arm this cycle, raising money to send more Democrats just like him to Washington. He represents the party that lost to Donald Trump twice, the one hovering around 36 percent, some weeks below Trump himself.

His challenger, Kai Newkirk, is a long-time organizer who takes no corporate PAC money, no billionaire super PAC money, and not a dime from AIPAC. He’ll fight for Medicare for All and an economy that works for regular people.

This race got written off as a long shot. Our new poll tells a different story. It’s close, and we can win it.

Here’s exactly where your money goes.

$25 puts Kai in front of 1,000 voters on digital.

$70 drops a mailer in 100 mailboxes, right next to the ballot.

$700 helps us reach people on their drives to and from work.

$15,000 puts Kai on TV across the district for a day.

$35,000 funds a full run of mail to every Democratic home in the district.

$500,000 funds the whole plan, start to finish.

Almost everyone here votes by mail, and the ballots are landing right now. Every dollar today buys a voter contact we can’t buy back next week.

Help fund the momentum.

If you can write a serious check (ActBlue takes wire transfers now, for $20 flat), this is the moment. $100,000 puts Kai on every screen in the district through election day. $250,000 gets us halfway. $500,000 funds all of it. There’s no limit, and it goes further today than it will tomorrow.

I’ve spent the last year and a half building the infrastructure to move this fast. Now I need to fund it. We’re a super PAC, so there’s no limit. Five dollars or five hundred thousand. If you can afford it, put it in.

The new Democratic Party being born is what we need to beat Trumpisim and MAGAisim.

Give whatever you can, any amount, no limit.

Corbin

P.S. Every day a voter doesn’t hear about Kai and Stanton is a day wasted. Our poll says this is winnable if we reach them in the next 12 days, and that comes down to what we put in mailboxes and on screens today. For a super PAC, no amount is too small or too large