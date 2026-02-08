America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Miller's avatar
Bill Miller
1d

Under Capitalism, money ensures that the worst people will eventually rise to the top.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Ann M's avatar
Ann M
1dEdited

We shouldn’t “compete his [Elon Musk’s] market share away” - we must TAKE IT AWAY.

NATIONALIZE tech, power, infrastructure, water, post, transportation, medicine.

It was done in Western Europe following WWll (where despite neoliberalism, their citizens still enjoy better lives than in the US.)

Nationalization is the only surefire way to wrest our wealth back from the obscene midwit plutocrats that currently HAVE IT ALL

Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Corbin Trent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture