A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Bill Miller's avatar
Bill Miller
1dEdited

God bless you Corbin!

... and my fallback response regarding Socialism:

Socialism: Expecting government services in exchange for the money you pay in taxes.

Is that really such a radical idea?

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John Whitehead's avatar
John Whitehead
1d

Bravo!!!!

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