A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Venning's avatar
George Venning
1d

Corbin, you wrote all that good stuff about housing supply and you didn't write a word about the land market.

Here's the thing. Lumber, cement, bricks - all commodities. Land isn't a commodity. Land is the value of your development minus the cost of building it. Oh and you pay for land up front.

Why does that matter?

Because it means you can't cut prices to find more sales. If you did, you wouldn't be able to afford the land.

Prices are so high that only a few can afford them but the land market prevents them from cutting prices to what buyers can afford.

Busting the land market would look different in the US than it does here in the UK but that's the key

Put it another way, home building is a manufacturing business strapped to the side of a speculative one. Knock the speculation out and the manufacturing side can do what consumer goods do - cut prices and drive up quality

Reply
Share
Fred Malo's avatar
Fred Malo
1d

The steel mill I worked for, Inland Steel, was "closed and scrapped" 30 years ago.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Corbin Trent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture