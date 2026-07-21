A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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J Knutsen's avatar
J Knutsen
7h

Stopped reading at “If communism is so awful, and it is,” . “They” have already won because they control the narrative that “communism is awful” as evidenced by this equivocation. I grew up in the 70s and 80s, peak Cold War, peak “he who died with the most toys wins” t-shirt energy. They were times when the really nasty authoritarian regimes somewhat giving lip service to communism were given a lot of cultural and political airtime as Enemy #1. So I understand finding it difficult not having a negative view of communism and I still have to work at undoing my conditioning to understand what it actually is.

But now we have our own authoritarian regime here, and we are experiencing the beginning stages of inevitable conclusion of the so called “opposite” of communism -capitalism. Turns out that the real problem is those greedy, insecure, sociopaths who hoard money and/power and embrace authoritarianism to get their “needs” met, either by defying communist ideology while pretending to embrace it (USSR) or by openly plundering the planet and the humans on it (USA).

We need to stay aware of how our version of authoritarianism demonizes potential solutions, especially we when we start repeating their definitions of what they want us to believe the problem actually is.

Communism sans authoritarianism may not necessarily be the solution, but we’ll never get a chance to find out until we effectively deal with that potential for a certain percentage of humans to grab whatever they can, without care for others’ sufferings as a result. In the meantime, there’s a lot we can learn from communism as an ideology, and perhaps we may one day be capable of imagining even better systems.

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8 replies by Corbin Trent and others
Bo Baggs's avatar
Bo Baggs
8h

Correct on all counts Corbin! Thank you for your essay.

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