America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Marg Chauvin's avatar
Marg Chauvin
3d

Corbin, unfortunately your article is accurate. The USA is a hostile nation as it was even before our founding. The fruit never falls far from the tree so we should not be surprised.

Can we change the ethos of our nation and live up to the ideals of freedom, free speech, liberty and justice for ALL and not just the wealthy white?

It will take a radical change of direction and the leadership of uncorrupted youth guided by sage uncorrupted elders. Let's see if this can be done.

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Wayne Teel's avatar
Wayne Teel
3d

With Iran, if you don't go back to 1953 you won't understand it. With our governance you have to understand the tension between a centralized, unitary system and a decentralized divided governance. It is a system of compromise, but when dominated by liars, at least from Nixon, but perhaps way before that, it is corruptible. You are correct, the only difference between now and then is the present transparency and stupidity dominating the executive branch. We have long used a big stick, sometimes with soft talk, sometimes not, but the victims of our big stick are both internal (blacks, people of color, native peoples) and external. Iran is just the latest victim, and the clarity about our unjust action more broadly held.

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