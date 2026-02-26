America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Thank you Corbin. This hits deeper than just the future of work.

It is about ownership. It is about dignity. It is about whether the systems we build serve the many or concentrate power even further in the hands of the few.

The Rust Belt was not just an economic collapse. It was a social and psychological unraveling. When productive capacity leaves a community and ownership is distant, the consequences ripple through health, family stability, civic trust, and identity. If AI accelerates that dynamic in the knowledge economy, the timeline compresses dramatically.

The real question is not simply whether AI can do our jobs. It is who participates in the value it creates. What forms of shared stake, broad ownership, or economic democracy might prevent the next wave of dislocation from hollowing out another generation?

If we do not at least explore structures that distribute both power and upside more widely, we risk repeating history at digital speed.

And thank you for pushing this conversation beyond comfort and into consequence.

"If you're not at the table, you're on the menu." Prime Minister Mark Carney

