America's Undoing

Crazy? Nah, dude, I've been waiting years for something like this. I'm in.

The problem currently is that the two parties have monopoly control over the political process. Both parties know that no matter who sits in the White House, or controls Congress, they will be showered with hundreds of millions of dollars. They have absolutely no incentive to govern effectively or respond to the will of the people. The monopoly that needs to be broken up is the one in Washington, and I'm not at all convinced that can be done through the parties themselves.

But the Libertarians? I'm not against it, but I mean, it would have to be a total takeover. New name, new platforms, absolutely everything. It would be like a corporate takeover where the new ownership changes the name and everything and the only thing left of the original organization is the legal infrastructure. I guess you could argue that this kind of thing happened with both of the major parties over the years so it's not impossible.

And, the enticing part of this is that conceivably you can build a new coalition out of not only the vast majority of people who hate both parties, but people who are only nominally loyal to those parties and would vote for a new third party. In fact, the only people you could not realistically appeal to are the party loyalists, and they are a minority of the overall electorate.

I think, too, the important way to approach this is from the bottom up, not the top down. Don't worry about the White House. Don't worry about big, splashy, national campaigns. Start at the local level. Build the movement from the ground up. I don't care if you have to start at school boards. The problem with top-down is that you get this high profile I'm-running-for-president thing that can't work and once it fizzles out the movement has nowhere to go. Starting local is the way to build a lasting movement across election cycles.

So, like, okay, what next?

How about the Green Party? They were on 38 state ballots in 2024?

