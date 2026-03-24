America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Scott Layden's avatar
Scott Layden
4hEdited

I believe what’s missing is a unifying platform of problems, ideas, and solutions to rally round and use as candidate filters. Without North Stars, we’re sailing, but who knows where? Trump is good at grievance but not at solutions. We should create a topic-problem-end-state solution- plan grid for education, national security, health, science, climate, taxation, budgeting, environment, race relations, immigration, campaign finance, etc saying, if you are with us or support us or run for us, this is what we’ll do our best to deliver.

We should have major and minor platform items, such as “we believe and will work for and education system that prepares our youth a retraining to succeed in future work and life endeavors. We should not be elevating fringe topics like pushing biological men competing as women as our lead topics. Beside that’s unfair to biological women.

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Lois's avatar
Lois
4h

Love it. Hope i live to see it.

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