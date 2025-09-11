America's Undoing

paulahik
Sep 11

I'm sorry, but I fail to understand why this country didn't supposedly need "healing" after multiple school shootings and the only response from magas were "thoughts and prayers" and nothing else. Why didn't anyone say anything about how magas laugh and made jokes about the brain damage caused to Paul Pelosi by maga terrorists wielding a hammer? Why did we not have such an outcry about the recent Democrat politicians and their spouses that were killed or injured at their homes by maga terrorists posing as police? Why did magas just shrug when Gretchen Whitmer was targeted for kidnapping and unaliving while they planned to overthrow the legitimate government of Michigan? Did we have people crying and screaming and gnashing their teeth over all that? Where were those Medals of Freedom and other honorifics? Where was their martyrdom? Where are the medals of freedom for the children and teachers that take their lives into their hands every time they step into a classroom? Why does trump and magas not think the country needed healing from that as trump said we needed recently? Where was all the talk of medals and martyrs and honors for all these other people who were either just going to school or doing their jobs rather than purposely spreading lies and hate for a lying, hateful politician like trump? I'm disgusted by all those people who think he deserves more than any of these others.

2 replies
Greg Fite
Sep 11

Hard truth. This is a very violent country, dating back to the earliest English settlements. We have to face this reality and fight back effectively.

2 replies
47 more comments...

