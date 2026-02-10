America's Undoing

America's Undoing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Teel's avatar
Wayne Teel
3dEdited

Agreed. We need a public option to counter any economic activity that has an inelastic demand. Health care is the best example of this. Education is close. Water and utilities are already functional monopolies, but exploit people when they are private. Power supply using natural resources should be public, not just regulated. One item missing from your proposal is public land, the commons, that Trump, MAGA, Republicans are trying to privatize. We need to keep ecological health as a centerpiece of our entire governance. It is not there for exploitation. It has a right to exist in a healthy state apart from us. Therefore, it needs management that keeps it healthy as priority number 1. This issue may not win elections, but it is crucial to survival, perhaps even more than our healthcare system.

Reply
Share
Trip Powers's avatar
Trip Powers
3d

Keep going. This is exactly the kind of conversation that we need to have, the plans we need to write, and the consensus we need to build. The mission for America, Innovating for the public good (https://innovatingforpublicgood.org/), and the work we are doing at Public Money Action are all based on a basic understanding that the right has changed the basic rules of the game to favor Capital. While we still win tactically, they have a broader strategy and have thus gained more power. And how do you return power to Labor? Point #16 for mission for America is a start - but why is that not point #1? This is where the people and the votes are!

And why does it not include a Federal Job Guarantee to pick up any workers who their plan misses? We have over 25% functionally unemployed (Lisep.org), and the best way to get more power for Labor is to create a public option - direct job creation - a floor under which no American can fall, and under which no company can pay. https://www.levyinstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/pn_2018_3.pdf

And a quick note: the debt is not a problem per se, see the Deficit Myth by Stephanie Kelton, among others. The public dent, or US treasury market (they are the same thing!), = Private sector savings, dollar for dollar. It's an accounting identity. As John Maynard Keynes said, We can afford anything that we can actually do." Modernmoneylab.org

Onward.

Reply
Share
1 reply
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Corbin Trent · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture