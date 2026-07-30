A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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Tom High's avatar
Tom High
13h

Boom!

“I’d rather vote for something I want and don’t get it, than vote for something I don’t want and get it.” - Eugene Debs

“The fact that Eugene Debs, for instance, is either completely unknown or considered a kook by many who have merely overheard his name in bogus conversations about kooks and somebody like Theodore Roosevelt is immediately recognized and considered a hero for giving birth to both modern-day Imperialism and the Teddy Bear is truly indicative of a system deliberately structured to guarantee subordination of any group or class preferring social justice and pluralism over the politics of the Big Stick, state propaganda, and the sort of rugged individualism that discourages the formation of any organized form of self-government capable of nurturing a meaning of life unrelated to the stock market or the status quo.” - Mr. Fish

No politics but class politics.

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Nina Tatlock's avatar
Nina Tatlock
12h

I’ve often said that if my choice is to vote for a Socialist or a Nazi, I’m picking the Socialist every time.

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