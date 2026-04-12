America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
14h

Wall Street healthcare will never be affordable. Dividends, multi-million dollar CEO salaries and the extra bureaucratic costs add 30% or so of non-care costs.

HMOs destroyed our affordable health care.

https://davcer.substack.com/p/wall-street-healthcare-will-never

https://davcer.substack.com/p/wall-street-health-care-ii-costs

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Robert Clyman's avatar
Robert Clyman
15h

Decades of lobbying and pleading Democrats and Republicans to push legislation that benefits working people has produced only marginal, token gains at best. Here we are at the brink of societal collapse. Lobbying is a failed strategy and misdirects our resources and efforts. Channel the energy and resources into replacing them with

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