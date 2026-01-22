America's Undoing

Greg Belzley
In Charles King’s 2020 essay on the work of Andrei Amalrik, a Soviet dissident who predicted the Soviet Union’s collapse two decades before it happened, he said that "the antidote to hopelessness isn't hope; it's planning."

After reading Corbin's piece, I've resolved to set aside time to create an individual, daily plan for how I will try to do my part in resisting what is happening: to make the calls Corbin suggests, to take to the streets to protest, to network and coordinate with friends, family, and neighbors to prepare an action plan of resistance, and an action plan for mutual support if everything goes upside down. One idea I've not heard anyone propose: a march on Washington. Shut the place down with civil disobedience. Block intersections; occupy public spaces. People from all over this country.

We have to be as clear-minded about this as Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney in his speech in Davos on Tuesday -- what we had before January 20, 2024, is not coming back. Using Carney's analogy, we've all been putting signs in our storefront for decades that merely echo the myths of American exceptionalism, and we have ignored for too long the reality: predatory, rapacious capitalism; war as entertainment; the gutting of public services and education; the desperation of so many of our people in the richest country on earth. That's why we're at where we are now. We have the chance now to either create something better, or resign ourselves to the dystopia that we're seeing all around us but refuse to believe.

Both Republicans and Democrats are beholden to and answer to billionaires. Something needs to be done about them. Our Oligarchs rule.

