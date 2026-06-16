Dear Friends of Corbin,

This week they crowned the first trillionaire. As Corbin recently laid out, the story we’re being sold about how he got there is a con. So I want to put something in your hands.

In anticipation of the SpaceX IPO, and the massive con job that Silicon Valley and Wall Street are running on the American people and the world, I wrote a short book about the truth of Elon Musk’s career, including how much of it was funded by the US government, and how much was just dumb luck.

I think it matters that Americans understand this: The billionaires and oligarchs who own our economy do not deserve to be treated like gods. In most cases they don’t even deserve to be treated like good managers, inventors, or engineers. That is most definitely true in the case of Elon Musk.

I know that’s hard to believe about someone who has met with so much success. That’s exactly why I wrote this book. Short, sweet, and to the point in 65 pages, the book lays out the specifics of just how much of Musk’s companies and his fortune were funded directly by the US government. The government often dragged him kicking and screaming to success. It is one of the greatest self-owns by any government in history.

I think it’s a pretty good read too, but you can tell me — and point out any problems in this preview review copy.

So please check it out. It’s the first in a series we’re calling Lucky Bastards. Musk is book one. Many more lucky bastards to come!

https://www.newconsensus.com/projects/new-consensus-press

You can download it for free and put it on your Kindle, read it on your phone, or print it out and flip through it with your actual hands. We’re going to start printing paper copies too, so maybe Corbin will let

you know when those are ready.

Thanks for reading,

Zack Exley

Executive Director

New Consensus