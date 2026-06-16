A Fight Worth Having

A Fight Worth Having

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David Simpson's avatar
David Simpson
3d

Thank you for putting this out for all to read. Sad - but entirely predictable - that none of the folks in corporate media see fit to describe Musk as the selfish swindler/welfare king that he is.

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Victoria Pawlick's avatar
Victoria Pawlick
3d

Looking forward to reading the details of how one of the biggest frauds and grifters of our era came to be. Those of us who have been paying attention, and are not in on the con, know that Musk is all hype and no substance, but it will be fascinating to understand the circumstances of the myths around him. Thank you for engaging in this work. If your plan is to go through the assemblage of the "rich and powerful" who achieved their status through lies, corruption and criminality you are going to be very busy for quite a while. Stay hydrated and eat lots of protein.

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