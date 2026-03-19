America's Undoing

America's Undoing

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Wayne Teel's avatar
Wayne Teel
5d

I wish you were wrong. You are not. Money buys elections, especially big money spent near the day of the election. This is why Trump and company want to ban mail-in voting. They know that last day voters get swayed by last day messaging. If they are loudest on the last day, they win. This does not sway those who have already voted.

I expect that health is the key message. Healthy air, healthy water, healthy food, healthy forests and healthy people are the goals. The irony is that all these, done right are less expensive. A single payer health system saves 30% up front, the amount the bureaucracy of insurance and HMOs syphon off the system. Healthy air, water, food, and forests keeps people from getting sick in the first place. All the actions of MAGA and the right confirm that they care nothing for these. They only care about shareholder value and making sure they control all the shares.

The challenge you set is monumental. We head toward economic depression and ecological collapse. What we need to do is already too late, but still worthwhile to reduce the calamity of collapse. I hate gloom and doom, but foresee it as nearly inevitable, and the outcome worsens the longer we delay.

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Trip Powers's avatar
Trip Powers
5d

Great site, message, and purpose. In alignment. You just need the economics. And that's what I do. Of course, I signed up. Don't have much money, but got time. We should talk.

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